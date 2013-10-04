Johnny Manziel slowing down the rushing attack this season

Published: Oct 04, 2013 at 08:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Five games into the 2013 season, it's time to recognize that Johnny Manziel isn't the same quarterback he was last year.

Is he more effective? Probably.

Is he more exciting to watch? Probably not.

But for all the questions surrounding Manziel about whether or not he'll mature off the field, there is no question is he quickly maturing on the field. The Heisman Trophy winner is staying in the pocket longer, and NFL scouts have commented all season that his passing accuracy is improved. TAMU coach Kevin Sumlin noted earlier in this week that Manziel is sliding to avoid contact at the end of runs, perhaps getting out of bounds to avoid an extra hit or two.

'We watched film, and in the passing game he was just sitting back there waiting," TAMU receiver Derel Walker said of Manziel's play against Arkansas last week. "He could have easily run, but he was trying to find somebody to get open downfield. That's a quicker touchdown. He's trying to become more of a pocket quarterback to show he can do that."

If anyone advised Manziel to play more like an NFL quarterback before the season began, it looks like he listened. At least, with one ear. He's still the greatest show in college football, and still befuddles defenses with his scrambling, almost at will. But there are a few numbers that can't be overlooked nearly halfway through the season.

Manziel has rushed for 314 yards this season on 48 carries. That puts him on a pace for around 750 this season, maybe 800, which is a far cry from the 1,410 yards he rushed for last year. At the same juncture last season -- five games in -- Manziel had rushed for 495 yards. If there is anything NFL scouts can't argue with regarding Manziel's evaluation, it's his escapability. He's got nothing left to prove in that regard.

A better pro evaluation may not necessarily be his motive -- Sumlin, clearly enough, has asked Manziel to operate from the pocket with greater frequency more for the Aggies' benefit than his own -- but regardless of motive, Manziel is showing more of what NFL scouts want to see. If he still leads the SEC in completion percentage at the end of the season, as he does now, that will resonate more with NFL clubs than a few hundred extra rushing yards.

"His accuracy has improved from last year, and his ball is coming out with a lot more velocity," said running back Ben Malena.

Manziel danced through the best defenses in college football's best defensive conference last season completely unscathed injury-wise, with a style that indicated not even a thought of self-preservation. It was a thing of beauty to watch, but it wouldn't have been in Manziel's best interest to have the same disregard for his body two years in a row.

So like most things of beauty, Manziel's 2012 season was fleeting, something to behold for far less time than it will be remembered. He's still a thrill-a-minute player.

But he's also a slightly different player.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW