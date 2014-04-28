Johnny Manziel signs trading-card deal with Panini America

It's difficult to fathom how much outside income Manziel has the potential to derive before he even plays an NFL game, much less if he parlays a successful pro career into even more marketing and merchandising dollars. He already has signed an apparel contract with Nike, which began profiting on his endorsement on the day of his pro-day workout with a line of Manziel "pro day" gear. He's already appeared in a McDonald's commercial, and he's also well on his way to legal rights to the phrase "Johnny Football," which could help reel in even more outside income.