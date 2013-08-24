Johnny Manziel signs 500 autographs at Texas A&M event

An NCAA investigation into whether Johnny Manziel profited from autograph signing sessions did not prevent the star quarterback from taking part in Texas A&M's "Meet the Aggies" event Saturday.
There were new rules at the event this year -- no memorabilia was allowed. Organizers distributed autograph cards to fans, and Manziel signed an estimated 500 in about 90 minutes, according to Brent Zwerneman of the San Antonio Express-News and Houston Chronicle.
Zwerneman also reported Texas A&M Senior Associate Athletic Director Jason Cook said there was never consideration given to keeping Manziel from participating in the festivities Saturday.
Earlier this week, Texas A&M's chancellor spoke out and was definitive, saying he knows Manziel is innocent of charges that he accepted payment from brokers for signing memorabilia. Several Heisman Trophy winners have shared their opinion on the matter, too.
The Aggies' season opener is only one week away -- they host Rice on Aug. 31 -- and barring a big announcement from the NCAA, it appears Texas A&M will have Manziel starting at quarterback.