Johnny Manziel shuns idea of Kyle Field bearing his name

Johnny Manziel never stepped close to the idea that Texas A&M's renovated Kyle Field should bear his name, but the Cleveland Browns' most popular rookie still addressed the outlandish-to-some suggestion of TAMU Board of Regents member Jim Schwertner, and did it with the measured humility the awkwardness of the situation demanded.
Schwertner is in favor of renaming the stadium "Kyle Field: The House that Johnny Built." Manziel harkened back to some of the Aggies' top players in recent years during the Browns' rookie minicamp over the weekend and downplayed his personal contribution not only to the program, but to the filled coffers required for the stadium's makeover.
"It wasn't me. There are guys, from Sean Porter to Demontre Moore to Luke Joeckel to Von Miller to Ryan Swope to Uzoma Nwachukwu, Patrick Lewis, you can go down the list," Manziel said, per FOX Sports Ohio. "Coach (Kevin) Sumlin, you have guys drafted first round for the past four to five years. It's slowly but surely creeping up."
Sean Porter might seem like a curious choice for the top of Manziel's list of former TAMU standouts, but there's probably a reason Manziel mentioned the Cincinnati Bengals linebacker specifically, and first. Porter said he wouldn't attend a game at Kyle Field with Manziel's name on it.
"I didn't do (it) on my own," Manziel said.
That would seem to be Porter's sentiment, as well.