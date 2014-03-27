Johnny Manziel shows variety of throws, drops at pro day

Notable: Manziel's two incompletions came on a seam route over the middle that was a bit too high, and on an out route to the right sideline. There was also a sideline route to Mike Evans that he appeared to juggle while going out of bounds, but it was unclear whether he had possession before stepping out. The seam routes down the middle of the field appeared to be more troublesome than most for Manziel, sailing one high for a tough catch, and throwing another behind Evans, forcing him to make a tough adjustment. ... On both of the passes that hit the ground, TAMU receivers were able, as private quarterback coach George Whitfield said afterward "to get their gloves on it." ... Several of Manziel's deep passes were flawlessly accurate, and most were thrown on the run, either on a rollout pass or after a simulated escape from the pocket. "Throwing on the run is one of the things he does best," said Bucs coach Lovie Smith. "It was impressive." ... On Manziel's final throw, a deep completion to Evans, Manziel screamed "Boom!" as the catch was made, drawing laugher and a few cheers from onlookers.