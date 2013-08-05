Johnny Manziel's options limited if ruled ineligible for 2013

Published: Aug 05, 2013 at 11:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Without hard proof that Johnny Manziel received money for signing memorabilia -- something the NCAA will ultimately find very tough to get -- the Texas A&M quarterback should find his way onto the field this fall for the Aggies.

But in the unlikely event the NCAA declares Manziel ineligible for the 2013 season, the question for Johnny Football would be this: To play or not to play?

With some help from Russ Lande, director of college scouting for the Canadian Football League's Montreal Alouettes, we examine Manziel's two options:

1. Sit out season

For a player faced with bridging a season without football before NFL draft eligibility, Manziel would almost certainly go in this direction, the safest and smartest avenue.

Upside: Manziel could get away from the SEC spotlight and prepare for his draft eligibility in as much seclusion as he could stand (not much at all, possibly, but the option remains). Perhaps just as important as honing his skills through workouts, Manziel could also get some professional help with image repair. His round of interviews with NFL clubs, whenever it comes, won't be easy.

Downside: The one place Manziel needs to be most in order to keep his career on track seems to be the football field. His reputation up until winning the Heisman Trophy was as a dazzling football player. The negative elements to Manziel's reputation didn't develop until he was away from the sport, and Texas A&M officials undoubtedly have counted the days until kickoff in hopes a helmet can once again prove it can contain Manziel better than they can. It's been almost eight months since Manziel played. Could his career survive eight or nine more before next year's draft?

Lande's take: "I think his best course of action would be to try to hook up with a reputable agent who could put him in a good spot to start working, training, and get him around people to help him with some of the behavior that's obviously led him to this point. I would tend to lean away from some of these huge sports agencies. I would tend to say he needs to find someone who is a little smaller, but reputable within the league, who can offer him one-on-one time and advice. ... I think his best avenue would be to work out."

2. Find way to play football

Though few would likely advise it, Manziel's other option might be to play somewhere this fall. NAIA football? The NCAA couldn't touch him at that level, but there would be nothing to gain by playing competition just a step ahead of high school ball.

The CFL? Also seems unlikely, but it's been done before. Lande noted that former Florida State receiver Tamarick Vanover jumped to the CFL in 1994 when he faced NCAA ineligibility. A year later, he made the jump to the NFL, drafted in the third round by the Kansas City Chiefs. And at least someone in the CFL, it appears, has considered it:

Upside: Competing and succeeding at a higher level couldn't do anything but help Manziel's draft stock. The wider field and open style of offensive play would certainly suit him, and the intrigue around his NFL potential would only build if he were able to win at that level.

Downside: Injury, plain and simple. CFL pay isn't likely what Manziel would be looking for in terms of long-term security, and the last thing he would need matched with questions about his maturity and makeup would be doubts about his durability.

Lande's take: "I don't think that's likely, and I would not recommend it. ... (However,) if you were to go up there in the next month, get coached a little, and prove to coaches he can be mature and responsible, so that when NFL teams inquire about him they can know what he's done."

Lande added that if Manziel were to join the CFL, he might be wiser to stay there for two years rather than one, and not declare for the NFL Draft until 2015. "Why not get a little football under your belt so that you can prove you're not a one-year wonder?" he said.

Of course, the CFL talk could all be for naught. ESPN reported Monday that the Manziel camp has a contingency plan in place in case the quarterback is ruled ineligible for any length of time, and that the plan does not include playing football games for anyone other than Texas A&M.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW