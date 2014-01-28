Johnny Manziel's No. 2 to be worn by top recruit Speedy Noil

If Texas A&M ultimately decides to put Johnny Manziel's No. 2 jersey in a glass case and retire it, it won't be before Speedy Noil gets to try it on.
The Aggies' top wide receiver recruit tweeted a photo of his Texas A&M locker Tuesday -- Noil is among a few signees who are already enrolled for spring classes -- and sure enough, he got the deuce that Manziel made famous.
Noil might not have to worry about his jersey being seized for a while.
According to aggiessports.com, it took 56 years for Texas A&M to take action on the only jersey it's ever retired, John David Crow's No. 44. Noil, a five-star recruit from New Orleans, is considered among the nation's top players at his position.
Something tells us, however, that the Aggies will get around to this jersey retirement a little more quickly than it took for Crow's.