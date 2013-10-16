Johnny Manziel's Halloween costume will be fan-chosen

Think Johnny Football could have done better than Scooby-Doo for a Halloween costume last year?
This year, you apparently have a chance to pick his costume for him.
College football blog outkickthecoverage.com is claiming that Manziel has agreed to let the site's audience pick this year's Halloween costume for him. Site owner Clay Travis wrote that submissions can be made via Twitter or email, and that he eventually will narrow the field to the 10 best suggestions.
Photos of Texas A&M star quarterback Johnny Manziel's choice of costume, and his choice of Halloween partiers, went viral on social media last year. In fact, more than anything else, they forged his wild off-field reputation as a guy who likes to have fun as much as he likes to play football.
We can only hope Manziel doesn't collect cell phones at the Halloween party door this year.