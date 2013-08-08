Johnny Manziel's family hires NCAA-experienced attorney

You didn't think Johnny Manziel's family would just sit back and let Texas A&M's newly-hired law firm work everything out, did you?
No, he wouldn't be Johnny Football without his own lawyer.
The Manziel family has released a statement naming attorney Jim Darnell as Manziel's representation for the NCAA's investigation into whether the Texas A&M quarterback jeopardized his eligibility by accepting money for signed memorabilia. That comes just a few days after it was reported that Texas A&M had retained the law firm of Lightfoot, Franklin and White to represent the institution.
In fact, Darnell confirmed to USA Today Sports that he was hired a couple of weeks ago by the Manziel family, and he made a prediction about the controversial quarterback's status for the season opener against Rice.
"I can't say much other than we're working through the process," Darnell told USA Today Sports. "He's cooperating with the investigation. We think when all this comes out on the other end, he'll be the starting quarterback for the Aggies against Rice."
Given reports that the relationship between the Manziels and Texas A&M has been strained, it comes as little surprise that the two would end up with their own legal representation as college football's biggest star fights for his eligibility. Neither the NCAA, TAMU or the Manziels have commented on the investigation, per NCAA regulations.