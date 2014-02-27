Johnny Manziel's arm among unanswered combine questions

The NFL Scouting Combine revealed plenty about the upcoming draft class, but didn't quite reveal all. With the dust now settled in Indianapolis, here is a look at five key questions about prospects that are yet to be answered:
1. Manziel's throwing arm
Johnny Manziel's decision not to throw at the combine probably let as much air out of scouts' sails as any prospect's decline on any workout. Yes, there are hundreds of Manziel throws over the last two years available on tape. But NFL clubs still want to see his arm up close, and you can bet most, if not all, of them will be on hand on March 27 for his pro day workout on the Texas A&M campus. Manziel said he would make any throw scouts wanted to see on that day. Star Aggies receiver and favorite Manziel target Mike Evans, then, is in for a long day. Hydrate beforehand, Mike. Hydrate and stretch.
2. Bridgewater's everything
At least Manziel went through enough drills to show scouts his athleticism, if not his throwing arm. Teddy Bridgewater, the star quarterback from Louisville, didn't do much of that, either. No 40-yard dash, no 3-cone drill. Like Manziel, Bridgewater will throw at Louisville's pro day, and it will surely pack the house with brass from any NFL club with even the slightest notion of drafting a first-round quarterback. Say this for Bridgewater: In the few areas he was evaluated with other quarterbacks, he excelled (tied for fourth in broad jump, tied for third in 20-yard shuttle). He also added weight -- 214 pounds -- to defray concerns about his size.
3. Speed remains a mystery
Among wide receivers, the most notable who didn't run the 40-yard dash was Texas' Mike Davis. He predicted in media interviews that he would run in the 4.4 range. Thanks to a medical problem, he didn't participate in the 40-yard dash or any other drill requiring his legs. He did bench press 10 reps of 225 pounds, so presumably it was a lower-body issue. Suffice it to say the Texas pro day will be huge for Davis, who will need to re-establish his place among a draft class of wide receivers who impressed across the board at the combine.
4. Health issues
NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport reported via Twitter that Alabama offensive lineman Cyrus Kouandjio's medical exams didn't go so well where his surgically repaired knee is concerned. It would be presumptive to suggest that Kouandjio running the slowest 40-yard dash of the combine (5.59) is related to those concerns, but it certainly didn't help. The junior is a gifted talent who can be dominant at times, but he is no longer considered in the elite tier of tackle prospects with Jake Matthews, Greg Robinson and Taylor Lewan. Kouandjio's March 12 pro day will be as important for him as any Crimson Tide player.
5. Gaines looks ahead
Missouri cornerback E.J. Gaines put himself in a position not unlike Davis when he was unable to run the 40-yard dash due to a medical issue (groin). Like Davis, Gaines is an impressive talent who proved himself as a top player in a major conference. But also like Davis, Gaines was unable to compete against a draft class of corners which, on the whole, had more players help themselves in Indianapolis than hurt themselves. The film on Gaines speaks for itself. He played some of his best football against his toughest competition, frustrating both Vanderbilt's Jordan Matthews and Texas A&M's Mike Evans. Nevertheless, his pro day will be crucial.