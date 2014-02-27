Johnny Manziel's arm among unanswered combine questions

Johnny Manziel's decision not to throw at the combine probably let as much air out of scouts' sails as any prospect's decline on any workout. Yes, there are hundreds of Manziel throws over the last two years available on tape. But NFL clubs still want to see his arm up close, and you can bet most, if not all, of them will be on hand on March 27 for his pro day workout on the Texas A&M campus. Manziel said he would make any throw scouts wanted to see on that day. Star Aggies receiver and favorite Manziel target Mike Evans, then, is in for a long day. Hydrate beforehand, Mike. Hydrate and stretch.