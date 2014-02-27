Johnny Manziel ready to leave hype behind

"I was asked to do a lot of things. I was asked to do certain things that some other people weren't asked to do. My mom always tells me there's a time and a place for everything, and during the spring, during and after the Heisman when things happened so fast, I did too much," he said. "I put too much on my own plate and didn't say no enough and should have said no more and should have stayed in my realm and stayed in College Station and hung out."