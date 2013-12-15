Johnny Manziel poses for photo with AJ McCarron's mom

Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel might have a penchant for photo-bombing, but he kept it classy Saturday night when he posed for a picture with Alabama QB AJ McCarron's mother, Dee Dee McCarron.
McCarron tweeted several photos from her trip to New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, including her first-ever meeting with the Texas A&M quarterback.
Another photo from Dee Dee McCarron showed AJ's girlfriend, Katherine Webb, and a train employee getting in on the act as an unsuspecting passenger caught a nap.
Alas, all good things must come to an end. By the end of Saturday evening, it appeared Dee Dee McCarron had just about enough fun for one weekend.