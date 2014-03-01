Johnny Manziel pays Boston Red Sox a visit at spring training

Johnny Football assumed the role of Johnny Baseball on Saturday, when he paid a visit to the Boston Red Sox spring training facility in Fort Myers, Fla.
Sporting a Red Sox jersey -- with the No. 2 on it, of course -- Manziel watched the team take part in batting practice and chatted with a few of Boston's stars.
Manziel was in town for the team's annual casino charity event, which benefits the Red Sox Foundation, according to ESPN.com.
Manziel recently hired Fenway Sports Management, which is affiliated with Maverick Carter's management firm LRMR, to oversee his marketing. Manziel, Carter and several members of their party were on hand Saturday to watch the Red Sox practice.
Manziel recently turned in one of the top performances at the NFL Scouting Combine. Texas A&M's pro day is Wednesday, but those who were disappointed when Manziel chose not to throw at the combine will have to wait just a little longer: Manziel will not throw for scouts until three weeks later in a private workout.