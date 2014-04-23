Johnny Manziel not among NFL execs' top 5 draft prospects

The makeup of the top five should surprise no one, and each member of that quintet (Jadeveon Clowney, Khalil Mack, Sammy Watkins, Greg Robinson and Jake Matthews) should go in the top seven or eight. But the never-ending quest -- by every team -- for potential star quarterbacks means that a signal-caller (or two) could move into the top five. In addition, the potential always exists for an "outlier" moving in there, as well: As is often said, it only takes one team to fall in love with a prospect and take him much earlier than others expect.