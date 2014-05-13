Johnny Manziel may profit from 'The House That Johnny Built'

The phrase "The House That Johnny Built" is well on its way to being Johnny Manziel's to bargain with, and at least one Texas A&M regent wants to deal.
Board member Jim Schwertner said Monday that he wanted Texas A&M's Kyle Field, which is undergoing an extensive renovation, to be renamed "Kyle Field: The House That Johnny Built."
Whether the idea has support from other school officials is unclear, but if Texas A&M were to give such an honor to the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, it could have to pay him more than just tribute.
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has refused the registration for the phrase by Manziel's longtime friend, Nate Fitch, and his family. Both Fitch and Manziel had applied to trademark "The House that Johnny Built," according to ESPN.
The rejection reportedly noted that "the applied-for mark consists of or includes matter which may falsely suggest a connection to Johnny Manziel," and that "Johnny Manziel is so famous that consumers would presume a connection."
The ruling paves the way for the Manziel camp to succeed with its registration of that trademark and others, including the phrase "Johnny Football." But don't look for Kyle Field to be renamed to a Manziel-trademarked phrase any time soon. While Schwertner's intentions might be noble, it's hard to imagine there will be much support for it so soon after Manziel's departure from the TAMU playing field.
In addition to questions about whether Manziel would make the stadium name proud in the NFL, there are bound to be some board members who couldn't stomach the idea of paying Manziel for his own honor.
After all, honors are supposed to be bestowed, not bought.
Of course, there is always the possibility that Manziel could allow TAMU to use the phrase on the stadium free of charge, trademark or otherwise. But you can bet a lawyer or two would suggest he not choose that option.