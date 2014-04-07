Johnny Manziel makes good impression on Oakland Raiders

As the calendar turns from March to April, NFL teams go from flying all over the country for pro days to having prospects fly all over to come to them for visits. While it hasn't quite reached SEC coaching search levels of interest, which team Johnny Manziel is visiting on a given day is about the next closest thing.
Manziel, fresh off a stop at the Final Four, was in Oakland on Monday and appeared to leave quite the mark on the team with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.
According to NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders didn't feel Manziel was like his reputation at all and left the team facilities with several positive impressions.
"Good kid, humble," a source told Rapoport.
It remains to be seen if the Raiders are simply bringing in Manziel as part of the routine pre-draft process or if they're seriously considering him in the first round. The team traded for Matt Schaub last month and reportedly have been quite enamored with Derek Carr among the quarterbacks in this year's draft class.
In his latest mock draft, NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah does have Oakland drafting a quarterback with the fifth pick, but it's UCF's Blake Bortles whom he sees as the likely selection.
Teams that do have serious needs at the position are also bringing in Manziel over the coming weeks. According to NFL Media's Albert Breer, the next stop on Manziel's tour is Jacksonville, and he is scheduled to stop by and talk with the Texans April 21-22.
If nothing else, Manziel will have enough frequent-flier miles to get in a nice vacation before fall camp starts.
Where in the world will Johnny Football end up? We won't find out until May but can say in early April that Manziel is at least leaving a positive impression with the teams he's meeting with.