Johnny Manziel makes 6-year-old's night at charity event

Houston Texans chief operating officer Cal McNair and potential No. 1 overall draft pick Johnny Manziel exchanged a high-five Tuesday night, and McNair didn't even have to travel to Manziel's San Diego training site to do it.
Manziel flew to Houston for a Valentine's Day-themed fashion show fundraiser for 6-year-old Texas A&M fan and cancer patient Charlie Dina, according to Culture Map Houston, which also reported that Texans general manager Rick Smith was in attendance, as well. Manziel and Dina walked the runway, and Manziel signed some autographs afterward.
"I was here for Charlie," Manziel said. "I've been in training for the last month in San Deigo and I flew in just for Charlie."
Manziel has been supporting Dina's cancer fight, which included a bone marrow transplant, since 2012.
McNair is the son of Texans owner Bob McNair. It remains to be seen whether the Texans will make Manziel the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL draft, as coach Bill O'Brien reportedly has some concerns about Manziel's work ethic and how he would handle the responsibility of being the face of the franchise.
On Tuesday night, however, in doing something special for a pediatric cancer patient, Manziel certainly left the right impression on two of the franchise's most important figures.