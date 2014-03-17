 Skip to main content
Advertising

Johnny Manziel, LeBron James in new McDonald's commercial

Published: Mar 17, 2014 at 03:44 PM

Once former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel started hanging out with LeBron James and texting him for advice, it was only a matter of time before the two ended up doing something big together.

That time is, apparently, here.

The world's best basketball player is the subject of a new television campaign by McDonald's in which he, not surprisingly, ends up running into Manziel hanging out in an exclusive spot.

Nothing like a little stiff-arm between friends, right?

Alluding to the fact that Manziel is in a super secret club before someone of LeBron's stature might also be an ingenious way for somebody to boost their stock ahead of May's NFL draft. Are you paying attention, Bob McNair?

The commercial is probably a result of Manziel signing with LRMR, the marketing and management firm run by LeBron's longtime associate Maverick Carter. The group has been seen together a number of times since Manziel took home college football's most prestigious trophy last year, and it's clear the business of Johnny Football is a priority for the growing company.

While we have to wonder what Fran Tarkenton thinks about all this, you can mark down the McDonald's ad as Manziel's first big win in the commercial sphere ahead of the draft. He has tried to stay out of the limelight since leaving college but has seen attention building since going to the NFL Scouting Combine in February. Manziel will transition from showing off his acting skills to showing off his passing skills at a pro day March 27.

Projections on where Manziel winds up have varied considerably, but it could be as high as No. 1 overall to the Houston Texans. James has made his preferences clear and previously stumped for his favorite NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys, to draft Manziel at No. 16 overall.

That scenario might seem unlikely at this point with so many teams in the top five needing a quarterback, but we're sure a theoretical photo of LeBron, Manziel and owner Jerry Jones would draw nothing but positive comments on the Internet.

Follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 