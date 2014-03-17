Johnny Manziel, LeBron James in new McDonald's commercial

While we have to wonder what Fran Tarkenton thinks about all this, you can mark down the McDonald's ad as Manziel's first big win in the commercial sphere ahead of the draft. He has tried to stay out of the limelight since leaving college but has seen attention building since going to the NFL Scouting Combine in February. Manziel will transition from showing off his acting skills to showing off his passing skills at a pro day March 27.