Johnny Manziel leads cast of top prospects in Oxford

Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel: Johnny the Runner made his most impressive appearance of the season as Manziel picked up a season-high 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, much of it coming at the most crucial times. On the first play of the game, Manziel served notice that it was going to be a wild night with a 17-yard run through the heart of the Ole Miss defense. He picked up 9 on the ground a few plays later and fired a perfect 35-yard completion to Travis Labhart to set up an opening-drive touchdown. On Texas A&M's second possession, Manziel appeared to be injured and was helped off the field after clutching his left knee on a scramble. There was no contact with an Ole Miss defender on the play, however, and Manziel was back in the game on the following series.