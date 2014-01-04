Johnny Manziel, Jay Z cross paths in South Florida, sort of

Published: Jan 04, 2014 at 08:45 AM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Johnny Manziel is still waiting to announce his decision whether or not to leave college early for the NFL, but the battle to represent Manziel as his agent will surely wait on nothing.

Indications of which agent Manziel will choose, assuming he makes the NFL jump, have offered conflicting information in recent weeks. Rapper Jay Z's Roc Nation Sports agency, however, might have recently made an impression on the star third-year sophomore. According to the New York Post's Page Six, Manziel joined Jay Z's VIP area at the Story nightclub in Miami in the wee hours of Friday morning, after Jay Z had performed at the BB&T Center on Thursday night. The celebrities Manziel reportedly joined behind the velvet stanchion included his friend Drake, Beyonce, Lil Wayne and others.

This is an excerpt from the New York Post's Page Six story: "He was in Jay's area at Story," a source told us, adding that the star QB arrived "very late" after Jay Z's posse of 100 - "He may have only been there from 4 to 5 a.m." Another witness said that when Manziel arrived, he was handed a bottle of Ace of Spades champagne - which goes for $300 retail - and told by a club staffer, "Welcome to the gold-bottle life!" But the source said that Jay Z left just as Manziel arrived and they didn't interact.

Given summer reports of South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney's relationship with Jay Z, some expected Clowney to sign with Roc Nation, but he instead chose veteran agent Bus Cook. So will Manziel pick Roc Nation? Who knows, given these other indicators:

About the only thing to be sure of is that the loser of this battle won't concede without a fight.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

