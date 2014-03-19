Johnny Manziel, Jake Matthews training for draft on beach

Johnny Manziel isn't the only Texas A&M draft prospect taking to the sand to prepare for the NFL draft.
Offensive tackle Jake Matthews is doing the same, incorporating bare-footed beach workouts into his training as NFL clubs continue to evaluate him among the elite tackle prospects for the upcoming draft. Like Manziel, Matthews readied for the NFL Scouting Combine and Texas A&M's pro day on the California coast.
Trainer Ryan Capretta, owner of Proactive Sports Performance, has Matthews and other draft prospects on the beach, but it's definitely no vacation.
"Being explosive on an unstable surface will really help him transition onto the field," Capretta said, according to cbssports.com.
Manziel, for his part, has trained in San Diego since announcing he would turn pro early, working under private quarterback coach George Whitfield, who also uses the beach among his training methods. Former Virginia Tech quarterback Logan Thomas, among others, has been working in the surf with Manziel under Whitfield's instruction as well.
"The workouts on the beach really just focus on agility and quickness," Matthews said. "As an offensive lineman, I think that's something that's really important that you need to be successful."
Manziel and Matthews are both regarded among the top three prospects at their respective positions, along with quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Blake Bortles, and offensive tackles Greg Robinson and Taylor Lewan.