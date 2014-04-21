Johnny Manziel, Jadeveon Clowney meeting with Texans

The Houston Texans are apparently still considering making Johnny Manziel the first pick of the NFL draft next month, as the club will host the former Texas A&M star for a visit Monday. But the player more widely expected to be the club's top overall choice -- South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney -- will make his case with a visit to the Texans, as well.
That the Texans are bringing Manziel in just more than two weeks before the draft can only be a good sign for the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, whose dazzling scrambling ability has the NFL scouting community simultaneously intrigued and concerned. He and Clowney represent the draft's two most high-profile names, if not its two highest eventual picks.
The club has a definite need at quarterback, but is also considering Clowney, or perhaps even Buffalo linebacker Khalil Mack. Regardless, the Texans remain undecided about the first choice, according to mmqb.si.com. But no possibility would bring more excitement than Manziel, particularly given that he would be remaining in the Texas market, where he already enjoys a rabid Aggies fan base. Texans fans voiced their support for Manziel in an online poll, as well.
Potentially, the Texans could trade out of the first pick and still acquire Manziel later in the first round, although he might not last too long with several teams in the top 10 also in need of a quarterback. Clowney, the draft's top pass-rushing prospect, would figure to pair with Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt to make for a dynamic tandem in Houston.