Johnny Manziel has top QB performance of Week 10

The 10 best quarterback performances from Saturday -- a "terrific 10," as it were:

10. Terrance Owens, Toledo

The key stats: 18 of 24, 375 yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions in win vs. Eastern Michigan

The buzz: Owens, a senior, had the second-highest passing total of his career. He threw for 260 yards and two TDs in the first half, which ended with the Rockets leading 38-10. It was his second consecutive three-TD game.

9. Braxton Miller, Ohio State

The key stats: 19 of 23, 233 yards, 4 touchdowns, 1 interception in win vs. Purdue

The buzz: He did all his damage in the first half, as he wasn't needed in the second half. He threw three TD passes in the first quarter, which ended with the Buckeyes leading 35-0.

8. B.J. Denker, Arizona

The key stats: 24 of 38, 261 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions, 44 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns in win vs. California

The buzz: His three rushing TDs gave him 11 for the season, which is a single-season school record for a quarterback. Two of his scoring runs came in the third quarter, while the TD pass came in the second and helped the Wildcats to a 19-14 halftime lead.

7. Brett Hundley, UCLA

The key stats: 19 of 24, 273 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 72 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns in win vs. Colorado

The buzz: Both of Hundley's TD passes came in the first half; he also scored a rushing TD in the first half, which ended with UCLA leading 21-13. His other rushing TD came at the end of the Bruins' first drive of the second half. It was just the third time this season that Hundley didn't throw a pick.

6. Philip Nelson, Minnesota

The key stats: 16 of 23, 298 yards, 4 touchdowns, 0 interceptions in win vs. Indiana

The buzz: Nelson had thrown for 644 yards in the first six games this season, which means his stats from Saturday show how atrocious Indiana's defense can be. He threw three TD passes in the first quarter, and his last scoring toss was the game-winner with a bit more than three minutes left in the game.

5. Rakeem Cato, Marshall

The key stats: 21 of 28, 262 yards, 5 touchdowns, 0 interceptions in win vs. Southern Miss

The buzz: Cato capped off each of Marshall's first four drives with TD passes -- each to a different receiver. The other TD pass came late in the second quarter and gave the Herd a 35-10 halftime lead. He tied a career high with the five TD passes.

4. Derek Carr, Fresno State

The key stats: 39 of 56, 487 yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 1 rushing touchdown in win vs. Nevada

The buzz: It was the fifth 400-yard game of the season for Carr and his season-high. He threw TD passes in the first, third and fourth quarters, and his rushing TD came in the second quarter and gave the Bulldogs the lead for good. He became Fresno's all-time leading passer during the victory.

3. Tajh Boyd, Clemson

The key stats: 24 of 29, 377 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception, 1 rushing touchdown in win vs. Virginia

The buzz: He played less than three quarters, yet still put up huge numbers. His rushing TD came late in the first half and gave Clemson a 35-7 halftime lead. Two of his TD passes went to Sammy Watkins, including a 96-yarder early in the third quarter.

2. Grant Hedrick, Boise State

The key stats: 19 of 27, 305 yards, 5 touchdowns, 30 rushing yards, 1 touchdown

The buzz: Hedrick, a junior making his second career start, rallied the Broncos from a 10-0 first-quarter deficit. He threw three TD passes in the second quarter, and had one scoring pass in each period in the second half. His TD passes went to four receivers.

1. Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M

The key stats: 16 of 24, 273 yards, 4 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 68 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns

The buzz: Manziel rolled up the big numbers despite playing less than three quarters. He threw three TD passes in the first half. It was his third consecutive four-TD game and the sixth time this season he threw at least four TD passes. It also was the first time in four games he didn't throw an interception. Finally, it was the third time this season he has rushed for two TDs in a game.

