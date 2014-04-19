Johnny Manziel has private workout with Cleveland Browns

With three weeks until the draft, the team held a private workout for the former Texas A&M quarterback Saturday morning in College Station, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt reported about the session earlier this week.
Manziel's workout Saturday could go a long way toward determining how the Browns play their No. 4 overall draft pick. Quarterback is one of the team's obvious needs, but some believe Cleveland could opt to fill another position at No. 4 and grab a quarterback such as Fresno State's Derek Carr with their No. 26 pick.
NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks believes the Browns' best-case scenario with the fourth pick would give them a choice among the top-three quarterbacks in the draft -- Manziel, Teddy Bridgewater or Blake Bortles -- and wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Brooks ultimately believes GM Ray Farmer will opt for Watkins.
"Building a team doesn't always start with the quarterback," Brooks said. "Farmer can set up the franchise for success by first building up the supporting cast around the eventual signal-caller, and then identifying the right fit at quarterback in the near future. This is the blueprint the Seattle Seahawks used to capture the championship a season ago. It's one Farmer could copy to reverse the Browns' fortunes."
In addition to the "Big Three" quarterbacks and Carr, the Browns have also had visits with quarterbacks expected to be second- or third-day picks. Included in this group are Eastern Illinois' Jimmy Garoppolo, Alabama's AJ McCarron, Georgia's Aaron Murray and Ball State's Keith Wenning.