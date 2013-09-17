Johnny Manziel has future in NFL, UA coach Nick Saban says

Despite Manziel's performance -- 562 yards of total offense, the most anyone has ever compiled against the Crimson Tide -- doubters remain. This from an AFC general manager: "He's in the toughest conference in the nation, and the production that he's had in that conference and against the best team in the country [Alabama] -- he just dices them up -- he made it look easy. That definitely has to be in the equation. ... Do I think he's a legit NFL quarterback? I say no. He doesn't do enough in the pocket."