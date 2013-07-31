Johnny Manziel feature foretells brief college career

The timing for Manziel to enter the NFL couldn't be more ideal. Had he been of draft-entry age five years ago, he'd have been dismissed under the NFL model for quarterbacks that says short ones can't succeed (Manziel is generously listed at 6-foot-1). Instead, he's approaching a pro career -- be it next year or otherwise -- at a time when the NFL is more willing to sacrifice size for athleticism at that position. Meanwhile, the read-option offense, seemingly ideal for Manziel's skill set, is trending.