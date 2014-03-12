Johnny Manziel compared to Tim Tebow by Warren Moon

Colin Kaepernick, Cam Newton and Russell Wilson, to name three of the best young quarterbacks in the league, have shown an ability to make plays in the pocket (So has Manziel). But they also have shown an ability -- and maybe even an affinity -- to make plays with their legs, and certainly have not suffered because of it (The same goes for Manziel). Nor have their teams suffered (And neither did A&M). Moon surely realizes that turning any of those three into purely pocket passers would be a huge mistake.