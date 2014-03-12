Johnny Manziel compared to Tim Tebow by Warren Moon

Published: Mar 12, 2014 at 07:54 AM

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon isn't sure Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel is worth a first-round pick and said his NFL career could end up like that of Tim Tebow's.

Manziel "as a college quarterback" was one of the greatest to ever play, "but so was Tim Tebow. He had a tough time making that transition because he was that same style of quarterback," Moon said Wednesday on Houston radio station KILT-AM.

Moon voiced doubts about how well Manziel can transition to the NFL.

"He likes to run around and make plays, and he was able to do that in college," Moon said. "I just don't know how well that's going to transition into the National Football League."

» Aaron Rodgers: I like Johnny Football

Moon called Manziel "a small guy that's not very fast in an NFL that's big, strong and fast," and that "I need to see a little bit more of him as a pocket passer because that's where quarterbacks in the National Football League are going to make their money."

Moon, who is sixth on the NFL's career passing-yardage list, definitely was a pocket passer in college at Washington, in the CFL and in the NFL, putting up big numbers with Houston, Minnesota and Seattle. But his assertion that only pocket passers can make money in the NFL is being challenged of late.

Colin Kaepernick, Cam Newton and Russell Wilson, to name three of the best young quarterbacks in the league, have shown an ability to make plays in the pocket (So has Manziel). But they also have shown an ability -- and maybe even an affinity -- to make plays with their legs, and certainly have not suffered because of it (The same goes for Manziel). Nor have their teams suffered (And neither did A&M). Moon surely realizes that turning any of those three into purely pocket passers would be a huge mistake.

As for comparing Manziel to Tebow, both played in the SEC, both played in versions of the spread offense and both won the Heisman. But the 240-pound Tebow was a battering ram as a runner, nothing like the 207-pound Manziel, who is elusive and quick. Tebow played in a run-heavy version of the spread at Florida, much different than the more pass-friendly spread Manziel starred in at Texas A&M. And Manziel's form as a passer is vastly different -- and much better -- than Tebow's.

It's fair to wonder if Manziel will flame out like Tebow (heck, it's fair to wonder about that with every potential draftee), and Moon's opinion that Manziel could fail in the NFL is shared by more than a few people. But to say Manziel might fail because his "style" is similar to Tebow's is ludicrous. Moon needs to watch more tape of the two before he compares Manziel to Tebow again.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE