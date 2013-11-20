Johnny Manziel can be better than Russell Wilson, scout says

Russell Wilson's place among the NFL's most dynamic young quarterbacks is impressive by any standard.
But the Seattle Seahawks' second-year starter is no Johnny Manziel. At least, that's what one NFL scout believes. In a dallasnews.com report about Manziel's potential as a pro, this quote stood above all else:
"If Russell Wilson can take a team to the Super Bowl, Manziel can do all that and more," said the source.
As a third-year sophomore, Manziel is eligible to enter the 2014 NFL Draft next spring and skip his final two seasons of college eligibility. At least one teammate seems to expect it to happen, along with the departure of star receiver Mike Evans. As for Manziel, it's the ease with which he carves up opposing defenses, in particular, the best defense in the college game, that has impressed at least one NFL personnel type. The story notes that Manziel has delivered over 900 total yards and seven touchdowns in two career meetings with Alabama.
So where might Manziel land? The Philadelphia Eagles have been identified as one possible fit. And if we assume the team that selects him has a coach willing to value athleticism over size in a quarterback, Eagles coach Chip Kelly -- who once had Manziel committed to attend Oregon -- would certainly qualify.