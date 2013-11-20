Johnny Manziel can be better than Russell Wilson, scout says

As a third-year sophomore, Manziel is eligible to enter the 2014 NFL Draft next spring and skip his final two seasons of college eligibility. At least one teammate seems to expect it to happen, along with the departure of star receiver Mike Evans. As for Manziel, it's the ease with which he carves up opposing defenses, in particular, the best defense in the college game, that has impressed at least one NFL personnel type. The story notes that Manziel has delivered over 900 total yards and seven touchdowns in two career meetings with Alabama.