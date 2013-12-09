Johnny Manziel, Bryce Petty up for Earl Campbell Award

Published: Dec 09, 2013 at 11:18 AM
Manziel-Evans-tos-131209.jpg
(Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports)(AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

The best Texas-bred or based player in college football has to be Johnny Manziel, right? If you go off the host of national awards Manziel is up for, including a second consecutive trip to New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist, then that distinction has to go to the man known simply as Johnny Football.

But even with all the anecdotal evidence, the Texas A&M quarterback is no lock to win the inaugural Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, for which he was one of five finalists announced Monday.

Baylor quarterback Bryce Petty, Missouri quarterback James Franklin, Texas Tech tight end Jace Amaro and Texas A&M wide receiver Mike Evans round out the field, which honors the top offensive player in college football that was born in Texas, played high school football in Texas or attends a university or junior college in Texas.

Petty, the first-year signal-caller for the Aggies' former SWC and Big 12 foe, would seem to have the edge over Manziel, based on statistical and on-field success. Petty has thrown for 3,844 yards and 30 touchdowns against just two interceptions and has rushed for 11 touchdowns in guiding the Bears to an 11-1 record, Big 12 title and Fiesta Bowl berth.

Manziel has accounted for the same number of touchdowns as Petty but has 11 more interceptions this season. Manziel also lost four games, including a 28-21 decision to Franklin's Tigers to close the regular season.

Franklin put up modest numbers -- 2,255 passing yards, 19 touchdowns against five interceptions as well as 474 rushing yards and four touchdowns -- after missing a month with a shoulder injury, but he took Missouri to the SEC championship game in only its second season of membership.

Amaro led the Big 12 with 98 receptions and finished second in the conference with 1,240 receiving yards, but he was not among the three finalists for the John Mackey Award presented to the top tight end in the college ranks.

Evans had 65 receptions for 1,322 yards and 12 touchdowns, including his memorable 279-yard eruption against Alabama.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award will be presented Jan. 10 in Campbell's hometown of Tyler, Texas.

Follow Dan Greenspan on Twitter @DanGreenspan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW