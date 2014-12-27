Johnny Manziel advises Ohio State on how to beat Alabama

Easy enough advice from an approach standpoint, but it will take more than balancing respect vs. fear for the Buckeyes to upset the SEC champions with third-string quarterback Cardale Jones making just his second career start. Jones led a 59-0 thrashing of Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game, but benefited from 301 rushing yards, plus a dominant OSU defense, and needed just 17 pass attempts to mark his first start as a win. Alabama will almost certainly put significantly more pressure on Jones to make plays in the passing game.