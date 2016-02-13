Johnny Lattner, former Steeler and Heisman winner, dies at 83

He starred as a two-way player at Notre Dame, winning the Heisman in 1953 as he helped the Fighting Irish to a 9-0-1 record. The Heisman vote that year was the second-closest of all-time, as Lattner narrowly (1,850 to 1,794) edged out Minnesota's Paul Giel for the honor. Lattner, a jack of all trades, didn't lead the Fighting Irish in any offensive category that year -- he rushed for 651 yards, scored nine touchdowns, intercepted four passes and averaged 40 yards per kickoff return.