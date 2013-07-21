John Swofford hoping for NCAA ruling on Miami before season

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- ACC commissioner John Swofford said Sunday he would be "very disappointed" if the NCAA does not hand down a ruling on the Miami investigation before the season begins.
In a question-and-answer session with the media after his annual "state of the conference" address at the 2013 ACC Football Media Kickoff, Swofford said, "I would hope that whatever's coming from the NCAA will come before the season."
A contingent of Miami school officials met with the NCAA in June, and Swofford was at the meeting.
The NCAA has been investigating the actions of rogue UM booster Nevin Shapiro -- now in a federal prison for his role in a Ponzi scheme -- for almost two years. Miami has self-imposed bowl bans in the each of the past two seasons and is hopeful that will appease the NCAA. But the NCAA still could impose another postseason ban as well as scholarship limitations.
Swofford also said in the Q&A session that while this is the last year of the current postseason format, "the BCS, for all its issues and problems, has been good for college football."
Swofford said the BCS "turned the sport, in a lot of ways, from a regional sport to a national sport."
He said the four-team playoff, which begins after the 2014 season, will not end all the controversy surrounding college football's crowning of a national champion. Swofford said the controversy will "never disappear."