John Ross won't run 40-yard dash at Washington's pro day

INDIANAPOLIS -- John Ross III let his record 4.22 40-yard dash clocked on his first attempt speak for him at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, and didn't even bother with a second attempt.
He'll let it speak for him again on March 11. Ross won't participate in Washington's pro day except for position drills, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. That certainly comes as no surprise, as draft prospects who are pleased with their combine performances typically do very little on their pro days.
Ross is scheduled for shoulder surgery on March 14, which he intentionally scheduled to allow for his combine participation and, if necessary, pro day.
That's necessary no longer after Ross broke Chris Johnson's 40-yard dash record of 4.24 seconds on Saturday, recording an unofficial 4.22 before learning that the record breaker was, indeed, official. Ross is one of three wide receivers frequently projected to be selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, along with Clemson's Mike Williams and Western Michigan's Corey Davis.
Ross caught 81 passes for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Huskies in a breakout season in 2016. On Monday, he got some congratulations from a legend on his new record 40 time: