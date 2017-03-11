John Ross to shut it down after UW pro day

Published: Mar 11, 2017 at 11:17 AM

John Ross wrapped up his pre-draft process a little earlier than most on Saturday.

The wide receiver who set a new record last weekend for fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine is shutting it down until he hears his name called in Philadelphia during the last weekend of April. Ross told reporters at the University of Washington's pro day that with the conclusion of Saturday's workout, his focus will turn to shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum.

The way Ross put it, it sounded like he couldn't wait to move onto the next hurdle: going under the knife.

"Feels good to be finishing up this process and heading into something bigger," Ross said. When asked what was next for him, Ross said: "Recovery for my shoulder. Take it easy. Get down the mental side more and just get ready for the draft.

"I'm glad this is all over. Now I can focus on that."

Ross didn't run the 40 again -- who could blame him? -- but he did participate in drills and ran routes for scouts from all over the NFL. His selling points are essentially solidifed heading into the draft. Teammate Budda Baker is a little less certain, though he's recently learned how the league views him as a prospect.

"I've had good feedback," Baker said Saturday. "They feel like I can play nickel, free safety, they asked me a lot if I can play corner. Me, I feel like I can play corner. They say I have good film and all that type of stuff, so it's just a matter of who picks me.

"I can prove everything, really, just to get better at everything. I feel like I've shown that I had good DB drills, I've shown that I can catch the ball. The big con is my height, can't change anything about my height. For me, I have no regrets."

Though he's aware of constantly needing to improve, Baker's review of his own workout was positive.

"I felt really good about it," he said. "There's one ball I dropped, so I've got to get my pushups in for that, but overall it was pretty good."

Baker's draft process will evolve in the next six weeks, with private workouts and meetings with teams ahead. The future is suddenly less certain for teammate Sidney Jones, a surefire first-round selection who went down with a potentially serious leg injury at the end of drills. Baker said it was the final defensive back drill of the day.

"It's really tough because Sidney's one of our best friends, all of our best friends, he's a great prospect coming out," Baker said. "Felt like he could be the first corner and still could be the first corner off the draft board. The last drill, last thing he had to do and that happens. Definitely sad but we know Sidney's strong and he's going to still be there."

It was an unfortunate end to what was a massively positive season and then some for the Huskies. For the pro day participants, the hope is things continue to trend upward heading into April.

