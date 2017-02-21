John Ross says he ran 4.30 laser-timed 40-yard dash

Few prospects at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine will draw as much attention upon taking their stance for the 40-yard dash as John Ross. And the Washington wide receiver isn't shying away from the expectations.
That's a blazing-fast mark that would have made Ross the fastest player at last year's combine, but it's still short of Chris Johnson's combine record of 4.24. Nevertheless, NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranks Ross second among players who have a chance to challenge Johnson's mark.
And why not?
He was named one of the fastest players in the college game by College Football 24/7 last summer, and has been clocked in the 4.2s more than once while at UW. Ross exploded for 1,150 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 81 receptions last year for the Pac-12 champion Huskies, by far his best college season. It was made all the more impressive by the fact that Ross tore his ACL in September of 2015 and missed the rest of that season.
Other top speed merchants at the 2017 combine, per Jeremiah, include FSU WR Kermit Whitfield and USC CB Adoree' Jackson.