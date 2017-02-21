John Ross says he ran 4.30 laser-timed 40-yard dash

He was named one of the fastest players in the college game by College Football 24/7 last summer, and has been clocked in the 4.2s more than once while at UW. Ross exploded for 1,150 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 81 receptions last year for the Pac-12 champion Huskies, by far his best college season. It was made all the more impressive by the fact that Ross tore his ACL in September of 2015 and missed the rest of that season.