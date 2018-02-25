 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

John Ross on tough rookie season: 'It's a new year'

Published: Feb 25, 2018 at 08:08 AM
Headshot_Author_lakisha-Jackson_1400x1000
Lakisha Wesseling

Producer, Entertainment & Cause Initiatives

After a disappointing rookie campaign, Bengals wideout John Ross' name is re-surfacing prior to next week's NFL Scouting Combine.

He became the combine's speed king last year after breaking running back Chris Johnson's record of 4.24 seconds in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.22 seconds. Several draft prospects are aiming for his record this year but Ross isn't dwelling on it, at all.

"At this point, it doesn't matter to me," Ross said, according to the Bengals' website. "It's not like I'm getting any royalties from it. Records are meant to be broken. If it happens it happens. There's nothing I can do about it.

"At the end of the day, it really doesn't mean that much to me. I'd rather be playing than recognized for running."

Ross' rookie season did not live up to the expectations. He was limited to just 17 snaps, no catches and one fumble for the year. The wideout is hoping for a fresh start to prove he's worth the Bengals drafting him with the ninth-overall pick.

"I'm looking forward to August. I don't really care what the combine is talking about," Ross said. "... I've been through a lot last year. But it's a new year. A lot of new things coming. The emphasis from last year looks to be change."

Ross blames his poor performance last season on missing a portion of the offseason program due to NFL rules and his late start for training camp after rushing back from shoulder surgery in March.

"That was the problem. My body didn't respond the way I wanted it to," Ross said. "Coming in late, I didn't get to train. I was out of shape. That was pretty tough on my body. Rushing into it. Being out of shape. My body couldn't take the physical aspects of the game we do every day. I thought I could. I think it kind of wore me out faster than I thought. I really didn't catch up until the end of the year when I started to have better practices. It all started to click together. It was already kind of too late. It was best to rest, get my body right."

Now that he's been in the NFL for a year, he knows what he needs to do to improve.

"I've been drafted. I've been in the organization for a year. I know what to expect, what it takes to get on the field. I've watched the film of myself. I know what I've done wrong. So now it's correction and growth."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs re-signing LB Drue Tranquill to 3-year, $19M deal

Drue Tranquill is re-signing with Kansas City on a three-year, $19 million deal with $13 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night. 
news

WR Kendrick Bourne hoping to re-sign with Patriots: 'They hold a special place in my heart, so I would love to go back'

Kendrick Bourne expects to be ready to go for Week 1 of the 2024 season and he's hoping it's with the New England Patriots.
news

Rams re-signing guard Kevin Dotson to three-year, $48M deal

Los Angeles is re-signing guard Kevin Dotson to a three-year, $48 million deal, with $32 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. 
news

Tyrann Mathieu signing new two-year, $13.75 million deal with Saints

Veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu is signing a two-year, $13.75 million deal to stay with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jaylon Johnson, Bears agree to new four-year, $76 million contract

Jaylon Johnson and the Chicago Bears agreed to a four-year, $76 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
news

Dolphins, free-agent TE Jonnu Smith agree to two-year, $10 million deal

The Miami Dolphins and free-agent tight end Jonnu Smith agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the pact.
news

Giants TE Darren Waller plans to make decision on retirement 'pretty soon' 

Darren Waller continues to contemplate retirement following his first year with the Giants. The 31-year-old tight end told Dan Duggan of The Athletic that he's currently unsure what his future holds.
news

Broncos release safety Justin Simmons after eight seasons

The Denver Broncos are releasing star safety Justin Simmons after eight years with the club, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Panthers head coach Dave Canales: 'This is not the situation' for QB Russell Wilson

New Panthers head coach Dave Canales isn't entertaining the idea of bringing in Russell Wilson, with whom he spent a decade in Seattle, after the quarterback's release from the Broncos. 
news

Matthew Judon: Patriots finding 'new energy and new life' under head coach Jerod Mayo

After decades under Bill Belichick, Matthew Judon is embracing the new ideas that coach Jerod Mayo brings to the New England Patriots.
news

Texans TE Dalton Schultz glad focus is 'just football' in Houston after time with Cowboys

Tight end Dalton Schultz, who recently re-upped in Houston on a three-year contract, is glad the Texans' focus is "just football" after spending the beginning of the year with the showcase that comes from playing for the Dallas Cowboys. 