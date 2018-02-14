Donte Jackson aims to break John Ross' NFL Combine 40 record

John Ross became the NFL Scouting Combine's speed king with a 4.22-second 40-yard dash last year, and now he has a target on his back as the record holder in the event.

LSU's Donte Jackson, one of the top CBs in this year's draft, is aiming for it.

Jackson told NFL Network's Jane Slater that he's working toward breaking Ross' record. He should have as good a shot at it as anyone at this year's combine. Jackson, who was training Wednesday at the Michael Johnson Performance headquarters in McKinney, Texas, said he's been timed as fast as 4.24 seconds in the 40.

Ross, a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017, broke Chris Johnson's record of 4.24 seconds, which stood for nine years.

"That was huge. I was watching it," Jackson recalled of Ross' record-breaking run. "A lot of guys on my team we were all watching it like, 'You're going to beat that. You're going to beat that.' It was cool to see. It was cool to see somebody actually went out there and broke it."

We ranked Jackson the fastest player in college football before the 2017 season, so it's not a surprise to see this conversation bubbling up with a couple weeks until the combine gets underway in Indianapolis. One NFL personnel exec recently told NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah that Jackson will be the prospect who generates the most buzz at the event.

Mark your calendars for March 5 -- that's the day Jackson will run the 40 at the combine.

We might see history made for the second straight year.