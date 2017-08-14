John Ross practices for first time since camp opened

The Cincinnati Bengals' first-round draft pick is practicing for the first time since training camp opened.

Rookie wide receiver John Ross went "all out" in 11-on-11 drills Monday, per Geoff Hobson of the team's official website.

The former Washington star underwent shoulder surgery in March after breaking Chris Johnson's official record in the NFL Scouting Combine's 40-yard dash.

Ross was also prevented from attending a portion of Cincinnati's offseason program due to the NFL's rule requiring first-year players to finish out their school term before they can practice.

Although director of player personnel Duke Tobin compared Ross to former Colts great Marvin Harrison during the broadcast of the Bengals' preseason opener, the No. 9 overall pick in the draft is racing against time to crack the starting lineup.

Second-year wideout Tyler Boyd has enjoyed a strong camp, joining perennial Pro Bowler A.J. Green and veteran Brandon LaFell in three-receiver sets.

We fully expect Ross to make an impact this season. The question is how quickly he carves out a weekly role in Andy Dalton's aerial attack.