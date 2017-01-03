John Ross among 4 UW underclassmen who intend to enter draft

Baker is undersized at 5-feet-10, 192 pounds, but plays a rugged style of defense and is especially stingy as a run defender. An NFC regional scout projected Baker, who also plays special teams, as a day-two draft selection (Rounds 2-3) in November. He led the Huskies in tackles with 71 and tackles for loss with 10. He made two interceptions and broke up six passes, including two in the Huskies' 41-10 win over Colorado in the Pac-12 title game. Baker was a semifinalist this year for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation's top defensive back, and was a first-team All-Pac-12 pick in each of his last two seasons. His teammates named him Washington's defensive MVP.