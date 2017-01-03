John Ross among 4 UW underclassmen who intend to enter draft

Published: Jan 03, 2017 at 06:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Four underclassmen from Washington's Pac-12 championship team intend to file for early eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Wide receiver John Ross III, safety Budda Baker, cornerback Sidney Jones and defensive lineman Elijah Qualls intend to forgo their senior seasons, per a release by the school.

"These four players have been a big part of the progress this program has made during their time here," said UW coach Chris Petersen. "We wish them all the success in the world as they pursue their professional goals."

Ross was among the most explosive receivers in college football this season, while Baker and Jones made up half of one of college football's most talented secondaries. College underclassmen face a Jan. 16 deadline to apply for early draft eligibility.

Ross has drawn comparisons to DeSean Jackson with impressive quickness off the line of scrimmage and the speed to beat cornerbacks on deep routes. An NFC scout believes Ross is a better prospect than two 2016 first-round picks at the position -- Will Fuller and Corey Coleman -- and NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah has been impressed with Ross' overall game: speed, hands, and route-running. Ross missed all of 2015 with a knee injury, but returned this season to catch 81 passes for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns, which led all Power-Five conference receivers. Also a dangerous kickoff returner, he was named by College Football 24/7 as one of the game's 16 fastest players entering the season.

Baker is undersized at 5-feet-10, 192 pounds, but plays a rugged style of defense and is especially stingy as a run defender. An NFC regional scout projected Baker, who also plays special teams, as a day-two draft selection (Rounds 2-3) in November. He led the Huskies in tackles with 71 and tackles for loss with 10. He made two interceptions and broke up six passes, including two in the Huskies' 41-10 win over Colorado in the Pac-12 title game. Baker was a semifinalist this year for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation's top defensive back, and was a first-team All-Pac-12 pick in each of his last two seasons. His teammates named him Washington's defensive MVP.

Jones has been outstanding in coverage as a three-year starter for the Huskies, showing an ability to play a variety of techniques, though he's small for an NFL cornerback at just 181 pounds. While that might be a concern for NFL scouts, the junior's production at the college level won't be. NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks noted early in the season that Jones had the potential to be the top cornerback prospect in the college game, and an NFC scout has projected him as a likely first-round pick. He intercepted three passes this season and broke up six.

Qualls (6-feet-1, 321 pounds) made 38 stops on the season with three sacks, and was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW