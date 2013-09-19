John O'Korn, a true freshman, will make first start for Houston

O'Korn already seems to have developed a good rapport with sophomore wide receiver Deontay Greenberry (6-3, 198), who was the crown jewel of Houston's 2012 recruiting class. Greenberry was a consensus top-10 receiver nationally in that recruiting cycle and originally committed to Notre Dame before signing with the Cougars. Greenberry has worked a lot in the slot this season and has proved to be a natural at that spot. He has 20 receptions for 235 yards and a TD.