John McCain, others support former Marine barred by NCAA

Political figures Scott DesJarlais and John McCain have spoken out in support of former U.S. Marine and current Middle Tennessee State football player Steven Rhodes, who is hoping for NCAA relief from a rule that would prevent him from playing for the Blue Raiders this fall because of a military league he participated in while serving.
Tennessean.com reports that U.S. Rep. DesJarlais has sent a letter to NCAA President Mark Emmert. The crux of that letter:
"I respectfully ask that you take another look into Mr. Rhodes' situation and make a determination that military 'recreational leagues' are not considered organized competitions that should preclude Mr. Rhodes from having immediate eligibility," DesJarlais wrote. "After all, Mr. Rhodes has given the sacrifice of service to his country, displaying not only leadership but all of the qualities that the NCAA wants its student-athletes to emulate and represent."
U.S. Senator McCain, for his part, took to social media with his support:
NCAA spokeswoman Stacey Osburn released a Sunday-night statement asserting that while the NCAA has initially interpreted Bylaw 14.2.3.2.1 in such a way that would force Rhodes to redshirt this fall as a 24-year-old military veteran, "the process is ongoing and a final decision has not yet been made."
Meanwhile, MTSU President Sidney McPhee expressed optimism that the NCAA would ultimately clear Rhodes to play in short order.