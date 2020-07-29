John Lynch optimistic 'tricky' deal with George Kittle can get done

Around the NFL

With the financial situation between the NFL and NFLPA mostly resolved heading into a 2020 season, one that could see revenues plummet during the COVID-19 pandemic, teams are now more apt to get long-term deals done with veteran players after mostly pausing negotiations during the spring and summer.

We saw Joey Bosa get a whopping deal with the Los Angeles Chargers just last night.

Perhaps now the San Francisco 49ers will back up the Brink's truck for George Kittle.

Speaking on KNBR on Tuesday, general manager John Lynch sounded positive about negotiations with the All-World tight end, saying he didn't "see any reason why we wouldn't be able" to get a deal done.

Lynch cited next year's cap having a floor of $175 million, with any other revenue shortfalls being smoothed over the following three years, as a reason for optimism.

"Now we have that information," Lynch said, via The Athletic. "So, we've traded ideas and things. And we're really hopeful. We're going to work extremely hard. George is such a great fit for what we do. He's a tremendous player. (I'm) sitting here looking at the vision statement for what we want in a player. And George checks every box."

Back in May, sides weren't close to a deal. Kittle's agent, Jack Bechta, insisted at the time that the subdued tight end market wouldn't hinder his client. Their stalemate continues today, as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the two sides are "not particularly close on anything."

The argument that Kittle deserves to be paid more in line with the receiver market than with his fellow tight ends is not unlike the case Jimmy Graham once made with the New Orleans Saints.

"I knew that it might be tricky because of, you know, the position that he plays and things of that nature -- finding the right number," Lynch said.

Austin Hooper signed the largest long-term deal for a tight end this offseason, earning $10.5 million over the four-year pact. That per-year average would place him 22nd among receivers. With the discrepancy over positional value not meeting overall value, you can understand how finding a number that works for both Kittle and the Niners could be trickier than most negotiations.

With Kittle on the final year of his contract, with a base salary of $2.13 million, the Niners also have the ability to wield the franchise tag next year to keep the tight end in San Francisco.

Even without a deal soon, Lynch isn't worried about the situation affecting Kittle's preparation for the season.

"George is a pro," Lynch said. "And he's planning on coming (to training camp). And we're going to continue to work. That's our job to get that done. I'd be disappointed if we didn't."

Jets' Darnold more confident in system heading into pivotal season
Jets' Darnold more confident in system heading into pivotal season

Sam Darnold enters a pivotal third season with the New York Jets. After two wonky years, not having an offseason to mesh with his receivers and new O-line won't make life any easier on the first-round quarterback. For his part, Darnold believes his second year in coach Adam Gase's offense will make him better.
Elway's expectations for Broncos offense are 'definitely tempered'
Elway's expectations for Broncos offense are 'definitely tempered'

Denver's pairing of a veteran defense with a young offense provides plenty of reason for buoyancy in 2020. However, on Tuesday, GM John Elway threw a boulder of caution into that floating vessel of optimism.
Aaron Rodgers knows his time in Green Bay is dwindling after Love pick
Aaron Rodgers knows his time in Green Bay is dwindling after Love pick

Aaron Rodgers knows the clock is ticking on his time in Green Bay after the Packers selected Jordan Love in the first round of April's draft.
Final 10 names in 'Top 100 Players of 2020' unveiled
Final 10 names in 'Top 100 Players of 2020' unveiled

Following the unveiling of picks 100 through 11 of the annual NFL Top 100, the top 10 remains and will be revealed at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday on NFL Network. The remaining names have been presented, but their rankings await. 
Joey Bosa, Chargers agree to huge 5-year, $135M extension
Joey Bosa, Chargers agree to huge 5-year, $135M extension

One of the top defensive ends in the NFL has earned a huge raise that will keep him in Los Angeles for the next six seasons.
Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery warms-up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Roundup: Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery placed on active/PUP list

Philadelphia will be without Alshon Jeffery to begin training camp. The Eagles announced Tuesday that the veteran receiver has been placed on the active/PUP list. Plus, other news stories we're tracking around the NFL.
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians to wear mask, shield on sideline
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians to wear mask, shield on sideline

Bruce Arians is following every precaution necessary during the ongoing pandemic, but he refuses to allow it to keep him from coaching in his usual style.
Gase on Jamal Adams trade: 'We want guys who want to be here'
Gase on Jamal Adams trade: 'We want guys who want to be here'

Adam Gase drew the ire of ex-Jet Jamal Adams prior to the safety being traded to Seattle. The coach attempted to take the high-road when probed about the disgruntled player.
Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson (79) moves in position against the Vanderbilt Commodores during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Titans place first-rounder Isaiah Wilson on reserve/COVID-19 list

Isaiah Wilson was selected No. 29 overall out of Georgia. The team has yet to announce the signing of his rookie contract.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, second from left, is greeted by Kansas City Royals pitcher Jason Adam (50) before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, May 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Patrick Mahomes joins ownership group of Kansas City Royals

Patrick Mahomes became a financially secure man earlier this summer, and he isn't wasting much time investing his wealth. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has joined the ownership group of Major League Baseball's Kansas City Royals, the team announced.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) goes out for a pass during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Browns 31-3. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Eagles WR Marquise Goodwin to opt out of 2020 season

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, who the Eagles trade for during this year's draft, will opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.
