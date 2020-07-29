John Lynch optimistic 'tricky' deal with George Kittle can get done

Back in May, sides weren't close to a deal. Kittle's agent, Jack Bechta, insisted at the time that the subdued tight end market wouldn't hinder his client. Their stalemate continues today, as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the two sides are "not particularly close on anything."

The argument that Kittle deserves to be paid more in line with the receiver market than with his fellow tight ends is not unlike the case Jimmy Graham once made with the New Orleans Saints.

"I knew that it might be tricky because of, you know, the position that he plays and things of that nature -- finding the right number," Lynch said.

Austin Hooper signed the largest long-term deal for a tight end this offseason, earning $10.5 million over the four-year pact. That per-year average would place him 22nd among receivers. With the discrepancy over positional value not meeting overall value, you can understand how finding a number that works for both Kittle and the Niners could be trickier than most negotiations.

With Kittle on the final year of his contract, with a base salary of $2.13 million, the Niners also have the ability to wield the franchise tag next year to keep the tight end in San Francisco.

Even without a deal soon, Lynch isn't worried about the situation affecting Kittle's preparation for the season.