John Harbaugh: Family not steering Jim Harbaugh to Michigan

If San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh is headed to the University of Michigan at the end of the season, it won't be at the behest of his family, his brother John Harbaugh said.
The Baltimore Ravens coach took issue with a report that his brother is being pushed toward his alma mater by family members, according to CBS Cleveland.
"The report that says that his family is encouraging him to go to Michigan by Adam Schefter is absolutely incorrect," John Harbaugh said on a conference call with Cleveland media. "There's been no family that I know of that has given him any advice at all. That's a personal decision, that's his to make. And that's just absolutely false. I don't know where that came from, but it didn't come from the Harbaughs. My dad and I both said, don't tell us. If something gets out, we don't want the finger pointed at us. Leave us out of it and don't tell us what you're going to do."
Jim Harbaugh has one year left on his contract with the 49ers, but is not expected to continue as coach amid reported discord in the organization. He has been offered a bank-breaking six-year, $48 million deal by the Wolverines, who fired Brady Hoke after the season. The deal would make Harbaugh the highest-paid coach in college football.
Trent Baalke, the 49ers general manager, confirmed this week that Michigan reached out to the team about its interest in Harbaugh.
NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport has also reported that the Oakland Raiders have interest in Harbaugh as well.