John Garrett, Jason's older brother, is Beavers' new coordinator

Mannion, who already has graduated, flirted with the idea of turning pro but decided to stay in school; he reportedly was given a third-round grade by the NFL Draft Advisory Board. He should enter the 2014 season as one of the top six or seven quarterbacks nationally but a distinct third in the Pac-12, behind Oregon's Marcus Mariota and UCLA's Brett Hundley. Mannion has prototypical size for a dropback passer (6-foot-5, 220 pounds), but he has issues with his decision-making, especially when he is under pressure.