Joey Bosa's character gets stamp of approval from Cowboys

Joey Bosa has received the approval stamp from the Dallas Cowboys where his character is concerned, a factor which could help him come off the 2016 NFL Draft board with the club's No. 4 overall draft pick.
"His character issue would not be a factor in us drafting him," Jones said, according to The Fort Worth Star Telegram. "Ability is availability. That does remind you when you have setbacks from suspensions hitting that equation real good, and so yes, it'll be accounted for as we're picking our players in this draft."
Four-game suspensions for defensive ends Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence have left the Cowboys with question marks at the position for the first quarter of the regular season. NFL Media draft expert Mike Mayock believes that uncertainty might force the club's hand with its first-round pick.
Bosa was suspended for Ohio State's first game of 2015, against Virginia Tech. He lived alone in an off-campus apartment last year, reportedly to avoid distractions. Despite those concerns, however, Bosa has been projected as a top-10 pick throughout the draft process.
On Monday, Jones indicated that the Cowboys are unlikely to trade out of their No. 4 overall spot in the 2016 NFL Draft.