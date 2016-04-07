Joey Bosa, Jared Goff, Paxton Lynch visiting Cowboys

Defensive end Joey Bosa is visiting the team, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Rapoport relays that quarterback Jared Goff is also meeting with the club. Both could be available when Dallas makes its first-round pick at No. 4 overall.
However, NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein has said he doesn't believe the Cowboys will draft Bosa based on what he's hearing from his sources. In addition, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said the Cowboyswon't draft a QB at No. 4, which would take Goff out of the running for Dallas.
Memphis' Paxton Lynch, who's considered the No. 3 QB in this year's draft, is also visiting the club on Thursday, and, unlike the other two guests, the buzz about Lynch as a possible Cowboys pick is only on the rise. NFL Media analysts Mike Mayock and Bucky Brooks mentioned the Cowboys as a prime candidate to trade back into Round 1 to move ahead of the QB-needy Broncos (who are slated to pick 31st overall) and select Lynch.
Dallas could be an ideal landing spot for Lynch, who would be able to develop behind veteran Tony Romo before being handed the reins. While he's not regarded as being in the same tier as Goff and arguably the top QB in the draft, North Dakota State's Carson Wentz (who met with the Cowboys on Wednesday), two NFL GMs told Brooks that they view Lynch as the QB in this year's draft with the highest ceiling.
NFL Media's Albert Breer reports the Cowboys held at least 25 of their allotted 30 prospect visits in recent days. He posted the list of visitors via Twitter: