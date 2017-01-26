Joe Thomas: QB too risky, Browns should take pass rusher No. 1

"I think you've got to be careful reaching for a quarterback at No. 1 because if they fail, they don't help your team at all. Whereas if you pick a defensive lineman and they don't live up to the hype, you can still find a place to get them on the field and to have an impact," Thomas said. "We're a team that, we need guys who can come in and start and contribute. That's the risk of taking a quarterback."