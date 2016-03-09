Joe Schobert gets close look at Wisconsin's pro day

Wide receiver Alex Erickson -- 5-11 7/8, 195 -- ran the 40 in 4.52 and 4.56 seconds (these are the official times by the NFL scouts in attendance at the pro day). He had a 34 1/2-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-8 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.14 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.82 seconds. He also performed 14 reps on the bench.