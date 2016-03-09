Joe Schobert gets close look at Wisconsin's pro day

Representatives from 25 NFL teams -- including linebacker coaches from the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, plus Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt -- were on hand for Wisconsin's pro day on Wednesday.
The workout was held indoors and run on FieldTurf. A total of 11 Wisconsin prospects, plus five others from area small colleges, worked out.
Quarterback Joel Stave -- 6-foot-5 3/8, 231 pounds -- had a nice workout. He was described has having a good arm, and really looking good with his accuracy.
Linebacker Joe Schobert -- 6-1 1/2, 244 -- had a 35 1/2-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-7 broad jump. He was worked out by the Eagles and Lions position coaches in attendance, and Schobert was described as looking real good in the drills. He has good quickness and showed good hands catching the ball.
Some other prospects with a chance to be free-agent pickups also worked out at Wisconsin's pro day.
Fullback Derek Watt -- 6-2, 235 -- ran the 40 in 4.79 and 4.77 seconds. He had a 33 1/2-inch vertical and 9-foot-8 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.32 seconds and also performed 19 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. He had a nice positional workout.
Wide receiver Alex Erickson -- 5-11 7/8, 195 -- ran the 40 in 4.52 and 4.56 seconds (these are the official times by the NFL scouts in attendance at the pro day). He had a 34 1/2-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-8 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.14 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.82 seconds. He also performed 14 reps on the bench.
Wisconsin-Oshkosh tight end Joe Sommers -- 6-2 3/4, 241 -- ran the 40 in 4.65 and 4.64 seconds. He had a 36-inch vertical and 9-foot broad jump. He had a 4.34-second short shuttle time and 6.91-second three-cone time. He also had 23 reps on the bench. He was described as looking good moving around and catching passes.
Wisconsin-Eau Claire offensive tackle Isiah Cage -- 6-0 3/4, 313 -- ran the 40 in 5.26 and 5.29 seconds. He had a 28-inch vertical and 8-foot-3 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 5.51 seconds and the three-cone drill in 8.9 seconds. He also performed 26 bench press reps.