Joe Montana's son, former Manziel foe new to C-USA

About Smith: Smith (5-7, 150) played a lot in his three seasons at Penn State, making 56 catches for 795 yards and three TDs in 36 games (six starts). He transferred to Marshall last August after leaving Penn State for what was termed personal reasons -- he was charged with marijuana possession in April 2012 after a March raid on his house in State College, Pa. He redshirted last fall and should be a key component for one of the best passing attacks in the nation this season. Smith has excellent speed and elusiveness. He should become a favorite of Herd QB Rakeem Cato, who was No. 5 in the nation with 4,201 passing yards last season.