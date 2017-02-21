Joe Mixon to participate in Oklahoma pro day

Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon's chance to work out for NFL scouts is coming later than those who'll participate in the NFL Scouting Combine (March 3-6 on NFL Network), but it's coming.
Mixon will participate in Oklahoma's pro day on March 8, the school confirmed to NFL Network. That's just two days after the end of the combine, which won't include the Sooners' leading rusher in 2016.
Mixon, one of the most talented running backs in the draft, is one of several prospects who were not invited to the combine due to past conduct. The NFL instituted a policy in 2016 that bars prospects who have misdemeanor or felony convictions involving violence or use of a weapon, domestic violence, a sexual offense and/or sexual assault. Mixon doesn't have such a conviction, but NFL can bar any prospect from participating in the combine after evaluating the underlying circumstances involving the player.
Mixon struck a female OU student as a freshman in 2014 and was charged with acts resulting in gross injury, a misdemeanor. A plea agreement settled the case with Mixon serving one year of probation, counseling, and 100 hours of community service. Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops suspended Mixon for the 2014 season. The victim, Amelia Molitor, suffered four broken facial bones.
Mixon rushed for 1,274 yards on 187 carries last year as a third-year sophomore at OU.
Colleges hold pro-day workouts in the weeks following the combine, drawing NFL coaches, scouts and personnel executives to campuses all over the country to further evaluate draft prospects. Pro-day workouts mimic the combine in many ways, including both drills and personal interviews, but in a much smaller setting. Without the chance to work out at the combine, Mixon's pro-day workout will carry heavy importance where his draft evaluation is concerned.