Joe Mixon to participate in Oklahoma pro day

Mixon, one of the most talented running backs in the draft, is one of several prospects who were not invited to the combine due to past conduct. The NFL instituted a policy in 2016 that bars prospects who have misdemeanor or felony convictions involving violence or use of a weapon, domestic violence, a sexual offense and/or sexual assault. Mixon doesn't have such a conviction, but NFL can bar any prospect from participating in the combine after evaluating the underlying circumstances involving the player.